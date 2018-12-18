Download files for 3D World 242

To download the accompanying files for 3D World issue 238, simply click the link below each article and a zip file will automatically download the content to your Mac or PC. If you've missed this issue or other editions of 3D World, order a copy.

Tutorial: Keyshot

Master your keyshot renders with our top tips

This issue we bring you our top expert tips, to help you become a Keyshot master, rendering the best possible results, with the least effort, such as our stunning cover image from Pascal Blanche.

Download the files here (238MB)

Tutorial: Gravity Sketch

Create cool sci-fi vehicles in VR

In this tutorial CG veteran Mike Griggs, shows you how to create an Akira style sci-fi bike using Gravity Sketch, the hard surface VR tool.

Download the files here (3.9GB)

Tutorial: Hard surface VR modelling

Sculpt a tank in VR

Martin Nebelong, VR expert, shows you ow to use VR tools to create detailed hard surface models in a VR environment.

Download the files here (132MB)

Tutorial: Q and A

Get the answers to your CG problems in our regular Q and A section

Our regular panel is back to help you overcome any issues you are having with your animation and visual effects work.

Download the files here (234MB)