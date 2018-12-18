Download files for 3D World 242

Topics

Here you'll find all the files, resources and videos to accompany issue 242 of 3D World magazine.

To download the accompanying files for 3D World issue 238, simply click the link below each article and a zip file will automatically download the content to your Mac or PC. If you've missed this issue or other editions of 3D World, order a copy

If you have any problems downloading this content, please email: rob.redman@futurenet.com

Tutorial: Keyshot

Master your keyshot renders with our top tips

This issue we bring you our top expert tips, to help you become a Keyshot master, rendering the best possible results, with the least effort, such as our stunning cover image from Pascal Blanche.

Download the files here (238MB) 

Tutorial: Gravity Sketch

Create cool sci-fi vehicles in VR

In this tutorial CG veteran Mike Griggs, shows you how to create an Akira style sci-fi bike using Gravity Sketch, the hard surface VR tool.

Download the files here (3.9GB) 

Tutorial: Hard surface VR modelling

Sculpt a tank in VR

Martin Nebelong, VR expert, shows you ow to use VR tools to create detailed hard surface models in a VR environment.

Download the files here (132MB) 

Tutorial: Q and A

Get the answers to your CG problems in our regular Q and A section

Our regular panel is back to help you overcome any issues you are having with your animation and visual effects work.

Download the files here (234MB) 

