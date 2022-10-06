Nintendo Switch OLED price cut is almost the best we've ever seen

Last month, retail giant Amazon announced it would be holding another two-day sale on 11 Oct. But it looks like it has started the sale early with a price drop on the Nintendo Switch OLED console that's definitely worth a mention.

In the US, Amazon has the white and blue and red Nintendo Switch OLED for just $301.47 (opens in new tab)– that's an impressive $48 saving on the RRP. Over in the UK, the popular console (usually £309.99), currently has over £20 off over on Amazon, taking it down to £289 (opens in new tab). That's just £5 more than the lowest ever price recorded on Amazon.

It's worth noting that not only do we rarely see discounts on individual Nintendo consoles, it's even more of a rarity to see anything above a 5 percent saving, so these Switch deals will be hard to beat. We're unsure if we'll see anything similar at next week's Amazon event, but will be updating our Nintendo Switch Amazon sale (opens in new tab) article with any more noteworthy savings.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED: $349 $301.87 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $48: One of the lowest ever prices that we've seen on the OLED in the US is over on Amazon now. Grab it in white or blue and red, but hurry, we don't expect stocks to last long.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED: £309.99 £289 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £20.99: One of the best Nintendo Switch OLED deals we've seen in the UK for quite some time now. And just £5 more than the lowest ever recorded price on Amazon. Grab one before they're gone. This deal details the white model, but you can also get it in classic neon blue and red for the same price here (opens in new tab).

Looking for a different console? Don't miss our round up of the best Nintendo Switch deals (opens in new tab) available now.

Read more: