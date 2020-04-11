Easter at home: Unmissable FREE Amazon Music offer

The majority of us will be spending Easter at home this year, and so will be looking for ways to be entertained. Music is, of course, one great way form of entertainment, providing the answer when you need a soundtrack to blare out out while you dance around your living room, or something soothing to help you get to sleep. If you're not happy with your current music system, or aren't yet signed up to a digital service, then Amazon Music could be ideal for you. (And don't forget to get a pair of the best noise-cancelling headphones too.)

The best thing about it is that right now there's a free Amazon Music Unlimited trial for three whole months, so you can experiment with it, find out if all your favourite tunes are there (spoiler, they probably are) and then either continue the subscription, or cancel it without having spent a penny. Win win! Did we mention there are 50 million songs available?

Amazon Music Unlimited: Free three month trial

Get access to 50 million songs for free with this incredible offer. You can cancel at any time. Hurry, this deal is only available for a limited time, so grab it before it's gone!

You can cancel at any time, but if you choose to keep the service once those free three months are over, then Amazon Music costs $9.99/£9.99 a month (or $7.99/£7.99 for Amazon Prime members). Which is still a bargain when you consider how much music you get access to.

If you'd also like to spend the weekend lost in a good book, Amazon Kindle Unlimited is also currently free for two months to new customers too. The online library holds over a million books, magazines and audiobooks, which is sure to keep you entertained for hours. You don't even need a Kindle to get access, you can download books directly on to your PC, Mac, iOS or Android devices.

Amazon Kindle Unlimited: Free for 2 months

Relax with a good book, magazine or audiobook this weekend from Amazon Kindle Unlimited. Free for two months, you can cancel at any time, and you don't need a Kindle to get access. Deal for new customers only.

