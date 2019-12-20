9 email design trends that'll spice up your inbox in 2020

A standard email template is hardly going to get anyone's pulse racing. To stand out in a heavily populated inbox, you need a well-designed template that brings with it visual appeal and uses the latest technology.

You can get started with an email newsletter tool to build your email, but what about the design? Looking to 2020, what design trends will get you noticed? Marketers Uplers have put together a handy HTML infographic that will help you make your email a joy to read and look at at.



So what design elements should you be including to make sure you are creating effective and engaging email designs for 2020? Accessibility is big for any type of online design, you want as many people as possible to enjoy your emails. And, having a Dark Mode mean users can switch to a colour palette that best suits the current environment. So make sure you have the right colours, fonts and typography to make it work.

Marketers and the masses love a good GIF and that isn't going to change in 2020, but what is going to change is the format. High resolution APNG images are the next phase for short animated clips, due to their clarity and support from major email clients.

Also on your to-do list should be making sure you adopt Google's AMP (Accelerated Mobile Pages) framework for better mobile experiences. You can also look at incorporating interactivity to engage readers, go a bit left-field and burst out of the standard column layout.

Click on the infographic below to get a look at all the email design trends you need to be considering for 2020. And if you'd like to make your own infographic, see our infographic tools post.

Click to see the full infographic (Image credit: Uplers)

[Via Uplers]