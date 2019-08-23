8 free newsletter templates

Newsletter templates are a great way to get your brand mailout into people's inboxes with minimal fuss. Getting the design of your email right is vital – you need something that works with your brand voice and will catch your subscribers' eye, and of course that functions well across devices.

Thankfully, there are plenty of free newsletter templates to choose from. Some come with everything you'll need to get started, while others you can use as a jumping off point to get creating your own designs.

If you're not sure wat you're aiming for, take a look at our roundup of best-in-class newsletter examples, and our top tips for newsletter design. Or read on for our pick of the best free newsletter templates available.

01. Tech

There are a variety of free newsletter templates of Cakemail (Image credit: Cakemail)

There are plenty of free newsletter templates to choose from on Cakemail. It's hard to choose a favourite, but we like the bright colours and simplicity of Tech. Cakemail suggests using Tech to promote your app, but we think it could work for a variety of brands or purposes.

02. Material Design Email Template

This template's colourful and functional, what's not to like? (Image credit: Paul Goddard on Behance)

This Material Design email template by Paul Goddard was based on Google's Material Design and has a cool retro feel to it, which may or may not be what you're after. If it is up your street, you can use it safe in the knowledge that the designer has tested it thoroughly, on 33 email clients, in fact.

03. Email Monks MailChimp Master Template

A massive template that you can cut to fit your needs

This Email Monks Mailchimp free newsletter template could be your go-to template for lots of different mailouts, because it has a huge number of different block styles all crammed into one document. Just delete the ones you don’t want to create a customised layout for your brand. It works with over 40 emails clients and is easy to integrate with MailChimp.

04. Pook: Newsletter

This free newsletter template has been tested thoroughly

Pook: Newsletter is one of a suite of templates from Litmus. There are reliable, free newsletter templates for a range of different functions, from launching a product to managing accounts or marketing your goods. If you're building any kind of email campaign you should check out Litmus, as it will help you to test your email to ensure that it breaks as little as possible. There's a great community that will help if you get stuck, and lots of useful resources.

05. Mooza

Get all your news across in this simple newsletter design from Pixel Hint

Mooza is a free newsletter template created by the team at Pixel Hint. It's a little old now but it still does the job. The design is clean, pared-back and bold, making it suitable for a range of creative disciplines. You can download the PSD version for free.

06. Campaign Monitor

Create your own template quickly and easily (Image credit: Campaign Manager)

In a rush? Campaign Monitor promises that with its online template builder you can create an HTML template in under 60 seconds. All its templates are fully tested and mobile-ready, and once you're done you can either download your template for free or upload it to a Campaign Monitor account.

07. ZURB

An ideal range of free newsletter templates for those who want to customise further

ZURB has a range of free templates available to choose from. Each template is packaged with separate CSS and HTML files. If you're adding images, you'll need to create and compress a separate folder with the stylesheet before you upload.

08. Antwort

Antwort's newsletter templates work on all devices

Originally made for transactional emails with dynamic content, the Antwort layouts are thoroughly tested – in live environments with real data and edge cases. They work across all devices too, adapting to give great-looking emails on different sized screens. You can download from Github today.

