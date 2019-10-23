11 best email newsletter tools

Email newsletters are a great way to communicate your brand message for very little outlay. And, there are some great tools out there that will help you build and manage email newsletters with ease.

If you're keeping it simple, then most of the tools in our list will have you covered. However, if you want to up the ante and include more specific or advanced features then you need to do a little more research to make sure you get what you want. If you want to add top quality templates to your chosen plan, check out our free newsletter templates post.

In this roundup of the best email newsletter tools, we've outlined the particular strengths of each service so you can pick the right one for you the first time around. We've included some pricing information that will give a quick guide to the basic plans, but they are more plans available.

01. AWeber

Create good-looking templates in seconds with AWeber (Image credit: AWeber)

Price: Starts at $19 a month

AWeber is a long-standing tool with a host of powerful features including its free Smart Designer that allows you to create good-looking templates in seconds. What else does it do? It automatically creates emails from blog posts, has a drag and drop editor with over 700 mobile responsive email templates and the option to apply tags to trigger automated email campaigns. There is a suite mobile apps to use, subscriber management and segmenting and email tracking to gauge performance with analytics.

02. MailChimp

MailChimp is known for its cheerful copy (Image credit: MailChimp)

Price: Get started with a Free account

MailChimp is the first thing to pop into many people's head when they think of email newsletters, and for good reason. There's a huge template selection and loads of features that make it easy to run a great-looking campaign that displays well on nearly all email clients. MailChimp integrates with the major ecommerce providers including WooCommerce, Shopify and Magento, so you can use your purchase data to improve your emails.

03. Benchmark

Benchmark is available in nine different languages (Image credit: Benchmark)

Price: Start with a Free account

Benchmark's superpower is its international focus – if you need things in lots of languages this is probably the one for you. It's available in nine different languages. The email newsletter tool also emphasises its high-quality, international customer support as a key selling point, and the company has offices in 15 countries including China and Japan.

04. Campaigner

Campaigner gives you fine control over your campaigns (Image credit: Campaigner)

Price: Starts at $19.95 a month

If you want fine control over your campaign, Campaigner has some really advanced features that enable you to send emails based on very specific triggers. For example, you can send email based on what customers did with a previous email, when they fill in particular forms on your website, or when they make a purchase.

05. GetResponse

GetResponse is a full marketing suite (Image credit: Get Response)

Price: Starts at £11 a month

Sometimes marketing activities end up growing beyond what was initially intended. GetResponse has a pricing structure that enables you to start with email marketing and move into landing pages, webinars, autoresponders and enterprise features if and when you need to. The email editor has a built-in mobile preview function, 220 email templates, 700 webform templates, 5000 stock images, and segmented lists which enable you to target customers more accurately.

06. Mailjet

MailJet delivers your emails promptly (Image credit: MailJet)

Price: Starts at $8.69 a month

Timing is often a big factor in the effectiveness of your email newsletter strategies, and that could be ruined by a service that's too slow to deliver. Performance is a strong focus for Mailjet, as are resources for developers – if you want to build something that sends email, this one is a good choice for you.

Like Benchmark, it also has good international capabilities with offices in seven countries and support in four languages. Mailjet also emphasises its capacity to work at scale – it is a good option if you're a large company with huge email lists.

07. MailUp

MailUp lets you pay according to how quickly your messages need to arrive (Image credit: MailUp)

Price: Depends on features and delivery speed

In situations where cost is more important than timing, MailUp is a good pick. It has a clever pricing structure where you pay according to how quickly you need the messages to arrive. As an example, you can send 6,000 mails in 2 hours using the Web plan for just $60 a month. It's a great price if slower mail is OK.

08. Emma

The user experience at Emma is top notch (Image credit: Emma)

Price: Starts at $89 a month

Emma distinguishes itself from the rest of the email newsletter tools with its exceptional design and user experience. It's a joy to use (as far as these things can be!), and it has a lot of powerful marketing features that are presented in a way that won't intimidate a new user.

The built-in templates are beautiful and easy to customise, and it has all the features you'd expect from a serious email newsletter service. There's also editions tailored to the needs of universities, restaurants, retailers and non-profits, which we haven't seen elsewhere.

Constant Contact offers a 60-day free trial (Image credit: Constant Contact)

Price: Starts at £15 a month

Constant Contact is often said to be one of the more reliable services for its price bracket, and you can try that out thoroughly for yourself, as you can trial this email newsletter tool free for 30 days. Includes WooCommerce integration, dozens of mobile-friendly templates, landing pages and access to a free gallery of stock images.

10. Sendloop

Get great features for a good price (Image credit: SendLoop)

Price: Get started with a free account

We like Sendloop for its combination of powerful features and pricing that offers good value for money. It's great if you want a really easy builder for non-technical people, and marketing tools to target your campaign just the way you want. There's also a developer platform for building marketing apps that you can sell to other users.

11. Campaign Monitor

Campaign Monitor's AppStore lets anyone build an app to customise how things work (Image credit: Campaign Monitor)

Price: Starts at $9 a month

Campaign Monitor is easy to use, has loads of features and is reasonably priced, but Campaign Monitor's major advantage is its AppStore, which facilitates integrations with a large number of other apps and services. Check out the AppStore to see what it can do.

