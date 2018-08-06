Famous logos become practical everyday objects

When it comes to creating an effective logo design, most brands want something instantly recognisable yet completely unique. No mean feat. A pair of creative eyes can always find a fresh spin on a design classic, though, and that's just what award-winning Japanese designer Taku Oomura has done with these logo-cum-objects.
Oomura, who is an architecture graduate and founder of oodesign, designs innovative objects for a living. And in his downtime it looks like he can't suppress the creative urge – if his Trial and Error project is anything to go by.
In the project, Oomura takes iconic logos and finds a new use for them with the help of a 3D printer. So, the Honda 'H' becomes a bottle opener that utilises the logo's unique shape, while the McDonald's logo doubles up as a paper-fastener and picture holder. It's a series of clever creative spins on familiar designs, and we're sure that it'll spark your imagination and make you look at logos differently.
Get a glimpse of Trial and Error by scrolling left to right in the gallery below with the arrows.
If that whet your appetite, here's the full list of all 47 creations, where you'll see Coca Cola-inspired rings and Louis Vuitton business card holders.
[Via BoredPanda]
