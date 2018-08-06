Famous logos become practical everyday objects

When it comes to creating an effective logo design, most brands want something instantly recognisable yet completely unique. No mean feat. A pair of creative eyes can always find a fresh spin on a design classic, though, and that's just what award-winning Japanese designer Taku Oomura has done with these logo-cum-objects.

Oomura, who is an architecture graduate and founder of oodesign, designs innovative objects for a living. And in his downtime it looks like he can't suppress the creative urge – if his Trial and Error project is anything to go by.

In the project, Oomura takes iconic logos and finds a new use for them with the help of a 3D printer. So, the Honda 'H' becomes a bottle opener that utilises the logo's unique shape, while the McDonald's logo doubles up as a paper-fastener and picture holder. It's a series of clever creative spins on familiar designs, and we're sure that it'll spark your imagination and make you look at logos differently.

Get a glimpse of Trial and Error by scrolling left to right in the gallery below with the arrows.

Image 1 of 6 Don't drink and drive... Image 2 of 6 This Adidas pen holder is for the athlete who has everything Image 3 of 6 Perfect for hanging up model t shirts Image 4 of 6 A Yahoo-themed holder for all your jewellery and bulldog clip needs Image 5 of 6 We can practically hear the Playstation start-up sound... Image 6 of 6 We're loving these McDonald's picture holders

If that whet your appetite, here's the full list of all 47 creations, where you'll see Coca Cola-inspired rings and Louis Vuitton business card holders.

[Via BoredPanda]

