Topics

Fans pay tribute to legendary comic artist Steve Dillon

By  

Following the death of legendary British comic book artist Steve Dillon this weekend, fans and colleagues pay their respects to the iconic illustrator.

The comic book world is in mourning as legendary artist Steve Dillon passed away this weekend, aged 54. His death was confirmed on Twitter by his brother, Glyn Dillon, who said he will 'sorely miss my big brother and my hero'.

Born in Luton, Bedfordshire, in 1962, Steve Dillon's prodigious talent saw him starting work as a professional comic book artist at the age of just 16, where he drew the title story for the first issue of Hulk Weekly.

During the 1980s, Dillon went on to draw for Warrior and Doctor Who Magazine, where he created the cult-favourite character Abslom Daak. From there he went on to illustrate for 2000AD, before collaborating with author Garth Ennis on Hellblazer and Preacher.

His originality blazed out of every line he put to paper

Claire Howlett, ImagineFX

Claire Howlett, editor of ImagineFX, said: "Steve was a genuine giant in the comics industry and a master of storytelling. His originality blazed out of every line he put to paper. It’s a tragedy to lose him, but there is a small consolation – because he started so young in comics, he leaves behind a monumental legacy of art that we we’re able to enjoy forever. Thank you, Steve."

News of Dillon's death has lead to an outpouring of tributes via social media from fans, colleagues, artists, and authors.

See more articles

Topics

Comics

Related articles