Fans welcome new Doctor Who with amazing art

By  

These talented Doctor Who fans are quick on the draw.

Chances are, if you were on the internet at all yesterday, you probably saw the news that the new Doctor Who leading actor was revealed. Announced after a tortuously long dissection of the preceding Wimbledon final, Jodie Whittaker was officially crowned as the 13th Doctor and the first female actor to inhabit the role, picking up where Peter Capaldi leaves off.

It's a bit of an understatement to say that the news caused a stir online. Some fans of Doctor Who, the show that can go anywhere and do anything, were left baffled and frustrated that the programme tried something new. Others however were over the moon at the wonderful news.

And because Doctor Who fans are a passionate bunch, it wasn't long until the fan art started pouring in. They might only have had a few seconds of footage of the new Time Lady to work with, but that didn't stop artistic fans whipping up some fantastic artwork. We've rounded up some of our favourite pieces which you can browse below by clicking to the left or right.

Roll on the Christmas special!

Image 1 of 21

This impressive illustration by Rob Doyle Art Studio only took 30 minutes!

Image 2 of 21

Doctor Who comic artist Rachael Stott drew this amazing portrait of 13

Image 3 of 21

Twitter user Hayd'n added some impressive filters to the 13th Doctor

Image 4 of 21

Twitter user @TrakenTourist imagined how the new Doctor's costume might look

Image 5 of 21

The vortex look is a Doctor Who classic, good work Hal Laren

Image 6 of 21

John Allison offers a comedic take on the new lead

Image 7 of 21

TwistedDoodles draws the joke we're sure a lot of fans have been thinking

Image 8 of 21

Francesco Francavilla used a beautiful blue colour palette

Image 9 of 21

Twitter user @Mogamoka2 lit the forest scene beautifully

Image 10 of 21

Suika imagines how old characters might react to the new Doctor

Image 11 of 21

Twitter user @JM_JDUK celebrates the new Doctor with a triumphant illustration

Image 12 of 21

Dave Burgess created this realistic photo artwork

Image 13 of 21

Paul Hanley's illustration includes some non-canon Doctors

Image 14 of 21

The sixth Doctor gives the 13th the seal of approval

Image 15 of 21

Sam R Bentley brings back the Doctor's famous question mark collars

Image 16 of 21

The 13th Doctor joins her predecessors in Inma Almansa's illustration

Image 17 of 21

Tumblr user Redhead Draws makes the new Doctor strike a pose

Image 18 of 21

Andi Ewington ushered in the new Doctor with a welcome poster

Image 19 of 21

Twitter user @UC_mining went for a heroic, windswept look

Image 20 of 21

Twitter user @vkekekfr created this lovely doodle art illustration

Image 21 of 21

Twitter user @PhilDragash imagines the new Doctor as a dynamic hero

