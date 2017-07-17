Fans welcome new Doctor Who with amazing art

Chances are, if you were on the internet at all yesterday, you probably saw the news that the new Doctor Who leading actor was revealed. Announced after a tortuously long dissection of the preceding Wimbledon final, Jodie Whittaker was officially crowned as the 13th Doctor and the first female actor to inhabit the role, picking up where Peter Capaldi leaves off.

It's a bit of an understatement to say that the news caused a stir online. Some fans of Doctor Who, the show that can go anywhere and do anything, were left baffled and frustrated that the programme tried something new. Others however were over the moon at the wonderful news.

And because Doctor Who fans are a passionate bunch, it wasn't long until the fan art started pouring in. They might only have had a few seconds of footage of the new Time Lady to work with, but that didn't stop artistic fans whipping up some fantastic artwork. We've rounded up some of our favourite pieces which you can browse below by clicking to the left or right.

Roll on the Christmas special!

Image 1 of 21 This impressive illustration by Rob Doyle Art Studio only took 30 minutes! Image 2 of 21 Doctor Who comic artist Rachael Stott drew this amazing portrait of 13 Image 3 of 21 Twitter user Hayd'n added some impressive filters to the 13th Doctor Image 4 of 21 Twitter user @TrakenTourist imagined how the new Doctor's costume might look Image 5 of 21 The vortex look is a Doctor Who classic, good work Hal Laren Image 6 of 21 John Allison offers a comedic take on the new lead Image 7 of 21 TwistedDoodles draws the joke we're sure a lot of fans have been thinking Image 8 of 21 Francesco Francavilla used a beautiful blue colour palette Image 9 of 21 Twitter user @Mogamoka2 lit the forest scene beautifully Image 10 of 21 Suika imagines how old characters might react to the new Doctor Image 11 of 21 Twitter user @JM_JDUK celebrates the new Doctor with a triumphant illustration Image 12 of 21 Dave Burgess created this realistic photo artwork Image 13 of 21 Paul Hanley's illustration includes some non-canon Doctors Image 14 of 21 The sixth Doctor gives the 13th the seal of approval Image 15 of 21 Sam R Bentley brings back the Doctor's famous question mark collars Image 16 of 21 The 13th Doctor joins her predecessors in Inma Almansa's illustration Image 17 of 21 Tumblr user Redhead Draws makes the new Doctor strike a pose Image 18 of 21 Andi Ewington ushered in the new Doctor with a welcome poster Image 19 of 21 Twitter user @UC_mining went for a heroic, windswept look Image 20 of 21 Twitter user @vkekekfr created this lovely doodle art illustration Image 21 of 21 Twitter user @PhilDragash imagines the new Doctor as a dynamic hero

Related articles: