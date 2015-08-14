Vintage Doctor Who poster is a must-have for fans

Doctor Who fans of a certain age will be sent back in time with this poster that showcases promotional artwork from the 1970's.

Featuring illustrations by the original artist Gordon Archer, each character on this poster was given away as a card with boxes of Weetabix in 1975.

The poster brings together 24 pieces of classic artwork

With the original 24 cards getting more expensive online, this is a much more cost effective way of completing your collection. Printed on A2 paper with a satin finish, this quality poster is perfect for displaying and framing.

Head over to this website to order yours. For a limited time you can also get your poster signed by Gordon himself. You'll also find links to more of Gordon's cult artwork.

