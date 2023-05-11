Sweet! Our favourite TV for PS5 is now on sale

Looking for a discount on one of the very best TVs money can buy? Then look no further than this deal that we've found on the LG C2 OLED TV. We love this tube for many reasons (as you'll see below), and right now you can pick up the 48-inch model for $949.99 from Amazon (opens in new tab), down from the original price of $1,299.99. That's an impressive saving of $350! It's not the absolute lowest price we've ever seen on this smart TV, but it's pretty darn close.

The LG C2 is in the top spot in our guide to the best TV for PS5. The 4K OLED screen will make your visuals pop with vibrant colours and deep blacks, and it also supports up to 4K/120fps for ultra-smooth gameplay. It also features a fantastic Game Optimiser menu to fully customise your settings to best suit your gaming needs. And, with the sale price of the 48-inch set at just $949.99, it's actually currently cheaper than the smaller 42-inch model.



Check out our dedicated LG C2 review for more information and detailed specs. If you want to know what the best Lg C2 prices are for all the TV sizes, we've got you covered there too.

(Image credit: LG)