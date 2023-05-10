Yes! Final Cut Pro is finally coming to iPad

Apple has unveiled that the popular video editing software, Final Cut Pro, is finally available to iPad users with a brand new touch interface and smart toolsets. Whether you're a digital artist, video editor or writer, the iPad is already a fantastic addition to any creators' set up – and this release is only going to enhance it further.

Want to know why we're so excited to see this software on the iPad? Well, it is in our top 10 picks of the best video editing software for designers – so a version for the iPad has long been a dream of ours. (Need a new one? Here are the best iPad Pro 12.9 prices available now.)

(Image credit: Apple/Future)

In this latest press release (opens in new tab) from the tech giant, Apple has revealed that the video editing software has been adapted to be fully functional on an iPad – making it more accessible than ever. Video-editors will have a powerful suite of tools at hand to work on the go without having to use a larger laptop or PC. But what's new? Here are some of the features we're excited to try out.

01. Jog wheel

Firstly, there's the intuitive Jog Wheel. This nifty little tool will allow editors to quickly scroll through various toolsets such as navigating the timeline and moving around clips.

(Image credit: Apple/Future)

02. Pro Camera Mode

(Image credit: Apple/Future)

One of the most exciting developments the ability to record content directly onto the iPad, and then edit and publish content almost instantly when working on location. The new Pro Camera mode will allow you to control elements like white balance and focus with ease to ensure your footage is up to standard, and users can even use the Multicam feature to quickly switch between which camera is filming whilst using the software.

03. Live drawing

(Image credit: Apple)

Live Drawing allows creatives to use their Apple Pencil to directly draw and write onto their projects. Owners of the M2 iPad will also be able to use the Apple Pencil Hover features to perform various tasks, such as previewing footage quickly without even touching the screen.

There are plenty of other intuitive tools such as Scene Removal Mask, which will quickly remove remove or replace a background without using a green screen thanks to the advanced machine-learning tools introduced by Apple Silicon. The Voice Isolation preset will also easily lower background noise if you're working out and about.

And what if you're not a fan of the using just the touchscreen? Simply snap in your Magic Keyboard or Smart Keyboard Folio to use Final Cut Pro in a more traditional way.

Apple has also announced that an iPad version of the audio-editing software Logic Pro will also be going live alongside Final Cut Pro, which is great news if you want to edit your own professional music for your film projects.

Both Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro will be going live on the app store on May 26. Users can choose between a monthly or yearly subscription, and a 1 month free trial will also be offered. We're so excited to see what creative avenues this will open up for film makers. Watch this space for a full review (but check out review of the Final Cut Pro software in the meantime).