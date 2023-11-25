This year's Comedy Wildlife Photo winners are an absolute hoot

We all love a bit of wildlife photography, but let's be honest – the best photos in any nature exhibition are the funny ones. Which is why the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards are such a delight.

Now in its eighth year, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards was established by founder Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE, and has "grown and grown into a global competition that’s able to make a meaningful contribution to the amazing world of wildlife." And this year's results are as hilarious as ever.

The winning entry: Air Guitar Roo, © Jason Moore (Image credit: The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)

"Born from a passion for wildlife, and decades of experience living & working in East Africa, Comedy Wildlife began its life modestly in 2015 as a photographic competition," reads the Awards' website. Since then, steered by its founders, Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE and Tom Sullam, it has grown into a globally renowned competition seen by millions of people every year, with sustainability at its heart and behind all its aims. The free competition, open to wildlife photography novices, amateurs and professionals, celebrates the hilarity of our natural world and highlights what we need to do to protect it."

Take a look at some of our favourite shortlisted entries from this years' awards below, and if you're inspired to get shooting, be sure to take a look at our guide to the best camera for wildlife photography.