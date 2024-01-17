The Galaxy Watch 6 just got an $80 price cut

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series is relatively new on the market, released just six months ago in July 2023, and it's now got $80 cut off its price – down from $349.99 to just $269.99 at Amazon.
In the UK, the Galaxy Watch 6 has a generous price cut too, down to just £219 for the 40mm model which previously retailed for £289. The Galaxy Watch 6 is the successor to the Galaxy Watch 5 model and boasts features like an ECG heart rate monitor and blood oxygen measuring.
Looking for something a little different? We also have guides to the best Google Pixel Watch prices, as well as the best Apple Watch Ultra prices. Take a look at our recent review of the Apple Watch Series 9 if you want the latest smartwatch.
The best Galaxy Watch 6 deal today
Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) LTE
Was:
$349.99
Now: $269.99 at Amazon
Save: $80
Overview: The Galaxy Watch 6 is the latest smartwatch from Samsung, and the most polished Galaxy Watch series yet. It's a direct rival to the Apple Watch Series 8 lineup, including the Apple Watch Ultra, and other contenders such as the Google Pixel Watch and Fitbit series.
Key features: The best bits of the Galaxy Watch 6 include Advanced Sleep Coaching, ECG / Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification, Personalized Heart Rate Zones, Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis, Skin Temperature, menstrual cycle tracking, and Blood Oxygen measuring.
Release date: July 2023.
Price history: This isn't the lowest-ever price we've seen on this specific Watch 6 model, which dropped to $259.99 for a limited time during Black Friday. The cheapest variation of the Watch 6 is the Bluetooth-only (non-LTE) model which is now just $239.99 from Samsung.
Current price: Samsung: $269.99 | Best Buy: $269.99
Review consensus: We're yet to try out the Galaxy Watch 6 for ourselves. But our sister site, Tech Radar, gave it a solid 4-star rating and praised the updated design and improved wellness and sleep metrics. The only thing that really lets this smartwatch down is the mediocre battery life.
Below you can find the best deals and lowest prices on the Galaxy Watch 6 in your region and worldwide using our clever deals widget. It updates 24/7, so be sure to bookmark this page and keep checking back regularly if you're waiting for the right time to buy.