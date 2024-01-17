The Galaxy Watch 6 just got an $80 price cut

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series is relatively new on the market, released just six months ago in July 2023, and it's now got $80 cut off its price – down from $349.99 to just $269.99 at Amazon.

In the UK, the Galaxy Watch 6 has a generous price cut too, down to just £219 for the 40mm model which previously retailed for £289. The Galaxy Watch 6 is the successor to the Galaxy Watch 5 model and boasts features like an ECG heart rate monitor and blood oxygen measuring.

The best Galaxy Watch 6 deal today

Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) LTE

Was: $349.99

Now: $269.99 at Amazon

Save: $80 Overview: The Galaxy Watch 6 is the latest smartwatch from Samsung, and the most polished Galaxy Watch series yet. It's a direct rival to the Apple Watch Series 8 lineup, including the Apple Watch Ultra, and other contenders such as the Google Pixel Watch and Fitbit series. Key features: The best bits of the Galaxy Watch 6 include Advanced Sleep Coaching, ECG / Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification, Personalized Heart Rate Zones, Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis, Skin Temperature, menstrual cycle tracking, and Blood Oxygen measuring. Release date: July 2023. Price history: This isn't the lowest-ever price we've seen on this specific Watch 6 model, which dropped to $259.99 for a limited time during Black Friday. The cheapest variation of the Watch 6 is the Bluetooth-only (non-LTE) model which is now just $239.99 from Samsung. Current price: Samsung: $269.99 | Best Buy: $269.99 Review consensus: We're yet to try out the Galaxy Watch 6 for ourselves. But our sister site, Tech Radar, gave it a solid 4-star rating and praised the updated design and improved wellness and sleep metrics. The only thing that really lets this smartwatch down is the mediocre battery life. TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |



