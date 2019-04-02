generate NYC workshops: Learn from the experts

Book your place with your favourite expert today at generateconf.com.
What workshops are available?
First up we have ‘Making Design Systems Work’ with girlscancode.io creator Kasey Bonifacio and Sparkbox founder Ben Callahan.
What will you learn:
- Evaluate your design system needs (or if you even need one)
- Run an interface audit to determine inconsistencies
- Convince others of the value of a design system
- Various models for team collaboration
- How to encourage adoption and buy-in from UXers, designers, developers, and other stakeholders
- Rollout and delivery strategies
- Maintain and keep your design system useful
Next, author and CX aficionado Jim Kalbach brings you his Design & Innovation Sprints workshop.
What will you learn:
- Background and theory to sprints
- Prepare for design and innovation sprints
- Run sprints in real time
- Consolidate outcomes and plan experiments
There's also a workshop from Sophia Prater, who is running her Object-Oriented UX: Simplify your pixels and your process workshop.
What will you learn:
- The psychology of object-oriented UX and why it speaks to our lizard brains
- The four biggest user experience fails (and how to avoid them)
- The art and science of object mapping: how to structure a product with the power of OOUX
The final workshop is brought to you by Miriam Suzanne with her Advanced CSS for Modern Applications workshop.
What will you learn:
- Modern CSS Features: custom properties (variables), calc, grids, flexbox, writing modes, advanced media & support queries, and more
- Build powerful interactions between CSS and JS
- Combine techniques to solve practical problems, from layout and theming to interaction and data visualisation
- Common gotchas and work-arounds
- Use Sass to write more meaningful and maintainable systems
- CSS & Sass architecture patterns that scale
- Write Sass & CSS for design systems & pattern-library automation
