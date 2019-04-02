generate NYC workshops: Learn from the experts

Sign up and spend 7 hours with an expert

Alongside a host of top-quality speakers, generate NYC 2019 brings with it four expert workshops. Set in the salubrious surroundings of the TKP New York conference center on 109 West 39th Street, the web designer conference is only 10 minutes from Grand Central and Penn Station.

What workshops are available?

Find out how design systems work with Ben & Kasey

First up we have ‘Making Design Systems Work’ with girlscancode.io creator Kasey Bonifacio and Sparkbox founder Ben Callahan.

What will you learn:

Evaluate your design system needs (or if you even need one)

Run an interface audit to determine inconsistencies

Convince others of the value of a design system

Various models for team collaboration

How to encourage adoption and buy-in from UXers, designers, developers, and other stakeholders

Rollout and delivery strategies

Maintain and keep your design system useful

Learn how to design and run sprints in real time

Next, author and CX aficionado Jim Kalbach brings you his Design & Innovation Sprints workshop.

What will you learn:

Background and theory to sprints

Prepare for design and innovation sprints

Run sprints in real time

Consolidate outcomes and plan experiments

Discover the four biggest user experience fails and how to avoid them

There's also a workshop from Sophia Prater, who is running her Object-Oriented UX: Simplify your pixels and your process workshop.

What will you learn:

The psychology of object-oriented UX and why it speaks to our lizard brains

The four biggest user experience fails (and how to avoid them)

The art and science of object mapping: how to structure a product with the power of OOUX

Learn about contemporary CSS Features such as custom properties (variables), calc, grids, flexbox and apply them in the real world

The final workshop is brought to you by Miriam Suzanne with her Advanced CSS for Modern Applications workshop.



What will you learn:

Modern CSS Features: custom properties (variables), calc, grids, flexbox, writing modes, advanced media & support queries, and more

Build powerful interactions between CSS and JS

Combine techniques to solve practical problems, from layout and theming to interaction and data visualisation

Common gotchas and work-arounds

Use Sass to write more meaningful and maintainable systems

CSS & Sass architecture patterns that scale

Write Sass & CSS for design systems & pattern-library automation

