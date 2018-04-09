Glug X CANNT festival to go global in 2018

Phenomenally successful creative talks series and ‘notworking’ community Glug has teamed up with international creative festival CANNT to launch an exciting series of events that will take place simultaneously around the world this June.

Co-founded by Simon Gill (Isobar) and Laura Jordan Bambach (Mr President), CANNT Festival is an alternative creative event for anyone and everyone who can’t make it to the Cannes Lions Festival. This year, the event is going global – and you’re invited.

Over 100 Glug x CANNT events will be launched in over 30 cities around the world from 16-25 June, at the same time as the Cannes Lions Awards. Glug will be holding events in many of its 30-plus existing city chapters, but the organisation is also calling for studios and agencies around the world to join in by hosting a one-off party or agency lunch event.

There are two ways studios and agencies can get involved:

01. #CANNTlunch

On Tuesday 19 June, studios and agencies are invited to open their doors for an hour and invite staff, clients, collaborators and local communities to come together for some inspiring short creative talks. All that hosts will need to organise are nibbles, drinks and two speakers.

02. Glug x CANNT Summer Party

Host your own Summer party this June with Glug and CANNT

On Thursday 21 June, studios and agencies are invited to host a party, bringing together the local creative community to celebrate the industry and meet new people. Events can be anything from in-house drinks to a full-on summer party: hosts simply need to arrange the venue.

For more information on how to run your own Glug X CANNT Summer Party or #CANNTlunch event, email jess@glugevents.com.

