This must-see video shares 10 hidden tips for Adobe Illustrator

By Georgia Coggan
published

Get ready to learn something new.

Hidden Illustrator tips video screenshot
(Image credit: Satoti Graphics on YouTube)

Creative software is so powerful nowadays there's always something new to learn. Most software contains a bunch of hidden capability just waiting to burst out and make your life easier – and Illustrator is no different. Creatives have been going wild over this video tutorial, which shares 10 hidden tips for getting even more out of Adobe Illustrator.

Sharing tips and tricks like speeding up the grid, and recolouring artwork, this set of, frankly, magical instructions is bound to speed up your productivity and supercharge your process. Don't yet have Illustrator? See our how to download Adobe Illustrator guide, then head over to our favourite Illustrator tutorials.

YouTube user Satori Graphics made this video, and delighted followers in the process. Comments range from "excellent tips! Recolor is all WIN" and "Just when I thought I knew every little secret about Illustrator you come in and prove me wrong every single time ! Surprisingly, they are also very useful tips! Thank you very much".

If there's one video you watch today, make it this one. Then find out how to make an Apple Pencil at home (and enjoy the hilarious comments, too).

Read more:

Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan is currently Creative Bloq's Acting Deputy Editor. Georgia started her freelance career working for CB in 2018, and since then has worked across the site on news, ecom, SEO content... basically anything and everything. Now covering the Dep Ed role for three months, Georgia is a slave to the style guide, a logo geek and loves all things London Underground (its branding history, and not at rush hour). 