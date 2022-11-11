This must-see video shares 10 hidden tips for Adobe Illustrator

Creative software is so powerful nowadays there's always something new to learn. Most software contains a bunch of hidden capability just waiting to burst out and make your life easier – and Illustrator is no different. Creatives have been going wild over this video tutorial, which shares 10 hidden tips for getting even more out of Adobe Illustrator.

Sharing tips and tricks like speeding up the grid, and recolouring artwork, this set of, frankly, magical instructions is bound to speed up your productivity and supercharge your process. Don't yet have Illustrator? See our how to download Adobe Illustrator guide, then head over to our favourite Illustrator tutorials.

YouTube user Satori Graphics made this video, and delighted followers in the process. Comments range from "excellent tips! Recolor is all WIN" and "Just when I thought I knew every little secret about Illustrator you come in and prove me wrong every single time ! Surprisingly, they are also very useful tips! Thank you very much".

If there's one video you watch today, make it this one. Then find out how to make an Apple Pencil at home (and enjoy the hilarious comments, too).

