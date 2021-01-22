Huion drawing tablet gets big price cut in unbeatable deal

When it comes to quality drawing tablets, Huion is up there with the best of them. So if you're in the market for a new digital art tool, we've got great news. Right now Amazon is running some amazing deals across a range of Huion products, among them an offer that drops Huion's 2020 Kamvas 22 tablet to £356 – that's an impressive £63 discount.

Across the pond in the US, Amazon has a cracking $80 off deal on the 22's slightly smaller sibling, the Huion Kamvas Pro 16, now just $319.99.

The Kamvas 22 is Huion's latest and greatest drawing tablet, already occupying a prime spot in our round up of the best Huion tablets. With a spacious 21.5-inch screen, battery-free stylus digital pen which provides 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity and a highly stable drawing experience, the Kamvas Pro 22 offers a gorgeous drawing experience.

This is the cheapest we've seen the Kamvas 22 since it was released last year, and is the lowest price you'll find on the web. And that's not all, Amazon has a number of deals on across the Huion range in both the UK and US, all of which are detailed below.

The best Huion tablet deals: UK

Biggest saving HUION 2020 Kamvas 22: £419 £356 at Amazon

Save £63: Get this gorgeous 21.5-inch drawing tablet for less right now over on Amazon. In order to get the discount, be sure to check the apply the voucher before you head to the checkout.

HUION H1060P graphics tablet: £51.48 £41.18 at Amazon

Save 20%: If you're looking to get started with digital art, Huion's H1060P tablet is a brilliant choice for beginners. Amazon currently has a 25% off voucher than can be applied, save you over £10 on it's already usual bargain price.

HUION Kamvas Pro 13: £271.98 £217.98 at Amazon

Save £54: If you're looking for something a little smaller than the Kamvas 22, the 13-inch Huion Kamvas Pro is a top option, especially at this price. With over £50 off, be sure to check the apply voucher box before you head to the checkout.

The best XP-Pen tablet deals: US

Lowest price Huion Inspiroy H640P: $39.99 $33.99 at Amazon

Save 15%: One of the best drawing tablets for beginners, the Huion Inspiroy H640P is already fantastically priced, but right now you can get an extra 15% off with Amazon's coupon option. Just remember to check the box before you head to the checkout.

Huion Kamvas Pro 16: $399.99 $319.99 at Amazon

Save $80: This beautiful drawing tablet currently has an impressive $80 off over at Amazon. Don't forget to apply the coupon before you head to the checkout to get this top device with battery-free stylus, Touch Bar and adjustable stand for less.

