Don't hate me, but I think this new AI art tool could have a use

By Ian Dean
published

LeiaPix turns 2D art into 3D animation.

AI art isn't what it was a year ago. For good or bad the tools are here and they're evolving incredibly fast. Working out ways to bring AI tools into your workflow is one of the most current dilemmas facing many digital artists. As Martin Nebelong argues in his opinion piece on 'AI art is only a threat if we let prompt-jockeys take control', learning ways to make AI work for us and not replace us is crucial.

One of these new AI tools that can be a useful addition to your workflow is LeiaPix, which quickly turns 2D illustrations into 3D animation, ideal for bringing a sketch, painting or scene to life. LeiaPix is akin to turning your 2D art into short stereoscopic animations that feel like old lenticular images.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ian Dean
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creativebloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and leading video game title Official PlayStation Magazine. In his early career he wrote for music and film magazines including Uncut and SFX. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on AI, digital art and video game art and tech, and more to Creative Bloq, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5. He's also a keen Cricut user and laser cutter fan, and is currently crafting on Glowforge and xTools M1.

Related articles