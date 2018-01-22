Improve your art with this Corel Painter 2018 bundle

Every artist deserves to upgrade their tools every now and then. With the Corel Painter 2018 Upgrade Bundle, you can take your art to the next level and make it stand out with the latest and greatest tools and brushes for artists. Get this collection of apps and custom brushes for artists on sale for 53% off the retail price.

At the core of the Corel Painter Upgrade 2018 Bundle is Corel Painter 2018, one of the most powerful tools around for digital artists (which we gave four stars in our review). You don't have to own a previous version of the app to grab the Upgrade Bundle, as you'll get the full version of the app included.

Read more: Corel Painter 2019 review

Pair that app with the powerful photo editing software AfterShot 3 and a collection of 11 custom brushes offered by ParticleShop and you'll be able to create without limitations.

The Corel Painter 2018 Upgrade Bundle usually retails for $538.98, but you can save 53% off that price. That means you'll pay just $249 (approx. £184) for a bundle that will breathe new life into your artwork, so grab this deal today.

The bundle includes:

Corel Painter 2018 (new or upgrade)

AfterShot 3

ParticleShop brush plugin for Photoshop and AfterShot 3

