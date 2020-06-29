iPhone 12 colours revealed in new concept video – and there's a big surprise

Apple's WWDC conference might not have offered any new hardware announcements last week, but that doesn't mean there isn't still plenty to get excited about on the new devices front – especially when it comes to the design of the iPhone 12.

The iPhone is a mainstay of our best camera phones list and we've no doubt this year's iPhone 12 will continue the trend, with rumours suggesting a four-lens camera setup for the iPhone 12 Pro. And now, one concept artist has created a stunning trailer (below) based on everything we know so far, and it provides our clearest glimpse yet of the iPhone 12's design – in all its colourful glory.

While most iPhone 12 concepts so far have focussed on Apple's traditional 'pro' iPhone colours (gold, silver and grey), ConceptsiPhone's is one of the first to show off the potential rainbow of colours we could be in store for with the standard iPhone 12: purple, white, orange, green, black, (product) red, and blue. Curiously, blue was dropped from the iPhone 11 line-up despite being available for the iPhone XR. Does this mean it could it be making a comeback this year?

The first blue iPhone since 2018's iPhone XR? (Image credit: ConceptsiPhone)

Excitingly for small phone fans, this concept video further cements rumours that a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will be available – the smallest model since 2016's original iPhone SE. If the 2020 iPhone SE isn't pocketable enough for you, this powerful yet tiny phone could be a winner – perfect for digital creatives on the go.

While WWDC 2020 didn't give us an official glimpse of the new phone, it did reveal what's in store for the iOS 14, including the first ever widgets for the iPhone home screen. If you can't wait for the iPhone 12, iOS 14 will still work a treat on the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro – check out the best deals below.

