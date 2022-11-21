Apple, please make this new iPhone 15 Flip concept a reality

It felt like the iPhone 14 had only just hit the stores when rumours started flying about the iPhone 15, and now, a couple of months on, we can't go a day without seeing something new about the next iPhone. Up to this point, the rumours have been pretty conservative, building on the 14's design and feature set. However today's offering is flipping brilliant.

People have also been speculating about a foldable iPhone for quite some time now, but this new iPhone 15 Flip concept video on Youtube channel Technizo Concept (opens in new tab) shows exactly what a flexible iPhone would look like. And, my goodness, it's a thing of beauty.

The two-minute video shows the iPhone 15 Flip in all its glory, boasting a beautifully sleek, black titanium design, with three rear-facing cameras and display placed next to them. The main display is, as you would expect, as crisp and clear as ever, with Dynamic Island still taking centre stage.

As the device would fold exactly where you would normally find the Apple logo, this design moves it down, so when closed, one side of the phone would simply show the iconic Apple. It's a small thing, but one we love nonetheless.

The comments on this video all very much follow the same tune, that this is way too optimistic when it comes to Apple's timeline. And that most people wouldn't expect to see anything like this until at least 2030. Up until recently, we'd have had to agree. However, the ever-growing popularity of Samsung's Galaxy Flip might just spur Apple into action. All we can say is if this early concept is anything to go by, we're keeping everything crossed that's the case.

