iPhone 15 design could be bad news for Bond villains

By Daniel Piper
Love gold? You could be out of luck.

Just when it seems like we know everything there is to know about the iPhone 15 (although there's every chance Apple could surprise us in September), new last-minute details are still emerging. And the latest design rumour could be bad news for those who, like a certain Bond villain, like gold.

New reports suggest Apple is planning to release the iPhone 15 Pro in some new colours, including a fetching 'titan grey'. But for the first time since 2013, gold might be out. (If you absolutely must have a gold iPhone, check out the best iPhone 14 Pro deals.)

According to 9to5Mac, Apple is planning to replace the iPhone 14 Pro's purple and gold with grey and blue. The loss of purple isn't surprising – every year Apple introduces an exclusive new shade for that particular iPhone generation. But gold has been a mainstay since the iPhone 5S, so we have a feeling there'll be a few disappointed fans who were hoping for a little 'bling' in 2023.

Still, even without a 24 carat hue, rumour has it the iPhone 15 Pro will still look sufficiently premium, not least thanks to a new titanium body. And with Dynamic Island said to be hitting every iPhone this year, even the non Pro model could look pretty fancy this year. For every rumour in one place, take a look at our main iPhone 15 page.

