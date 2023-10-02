Is your iPhone Pro 15 overheating? A fix is on its way

Apple's most recent iPhone has been causing waves, and not in a good way, as some users have complained about the devices overheating. Not what you want from a brand new phone. But Apple has released a statement, as seen by MacRumors, which states a few reasons why some are seeing this issue, and suggests a fix may be on its way soon.

First of all, it says that some recent updates to third-party apps, including Uber, Instagram and the racing game Asphalt 9: Legends, have contributed to the issue. Apple says it is working directly with the developers of these apps to address the issues.

(Image credit: Future)

It also says that it expects the new iPhones to feel warmer than normal in their first few days after setup because of what it calls "increased background activity". Now this isn't something we've come across before, and we have tested a fair few phones (including the iPhone 15, which seemed a perfectly normal temperature). It also references a bug in iOS 17 that apparently is affecting some users. That bug should be fixed in iOS 17.1, which we expect to be available later on in the month.

Apple also put to rest some speculation around what could be causing the overheating problem. It says it won't be reducing the performance of the A17 Pro chip, suggesting that isn't the issue, and it confirmed that the iPhone 15 Pro's titanium frame is not contributing to the problem. So it seems it's software rather than hardware that's causing the problem – hence the iOS update.

It's not clear how many people have been affected by the problem, but hopefully the upcoming update, currently in beta, will ensure all iPhone 15 Pros are at normal temperature.

If your phone is working fine and you want to get more from iOS 17, see how to make stickers with our quick how to.