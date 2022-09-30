Here's how to make your iPhone 14 chime like a Mac

If you've got your hands on a new iPhone 14, you've probably been exploring the phone's features and the updates in iOS 16. But there's one new feature that you might not have discovered because it's not enabled by default.

Users have discovered that the new iPhone 14 has a little-known accessibility feature that allows you to enable a start-up chime just like the Mac has had since way back in 1987. That's a big benefit for people with visual impairments, and a treat for anyone who just loves the Mac startup. Here's how you can enable it. If you've yet to get Apple's new phone, take a look at our guide to the best iPhone 14 prices. You might also want one of the best iPhone 14 cases.

PSA: I reported after Apple’s event last week on the new boot chime on iPhone 14 only. Accessibility → Audio/Visual → Power On/Off Sounds pic.twitter.com/WMe6VDzeBKSeptember 16, 2022 See more

The Mac startup chime has been an iconic aspect of Apple's computers since 1987's Macintosh II. The characteristic 'bong' that we know today was introduced in 1991 and it sounds during power-up only. On the iPhone 14, the start-up sound is more of a 'ding' than a 'bong', but it can be enabled to sound both when the phone switches on and when it switches off.

It might seem like a small feature, but it could be a big benefit for people with visual impairments, allowing them to know when their device is switching on. That makes it a welcome accessibility feature like the iOS 16 haptic keyboard. Apple says that people with low vision had asked the company for a way to tell if their ‌‌iPhone‌‌ had restarted.

To enable the iPhone 14 startup chime, just go to Settings > Accessibility > Power On & Off Sounds in iOS 16. Unfortunately, it's only available on iPhone 14 in its various forms because the feature is hardcoded in the device.

If you're looking for an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus see the best current prices below. Also take a look at our iPhone 14 Pro review and our iPhone 14 Pro Max review.

Read more: