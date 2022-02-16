New Lord of the Rings image leaves fans utterly perplexed

Just last month we got our first look at Amazon's Lord of the Rings tv series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and already there are talks of a new Tolkein project. We'll be treated to a Lord of the Rings anime movie, but it seems as though the concept art for the film are just confusing fans.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is set to be released in April 2024. The announcement of the show has left us with a couple of questions – is it a movie, series or game? And, where has it come from? It seems as though the anime movie has come completely out of the blue and fans are both confused and excited about the feature. Feeling inspired by all this anime talk? Make sure you check out our roundup of the best digital art software.

Fans think it looks like game art (Image credit: Warner Bros Studios)

The movie is to be directed by Kenji Kamiyama, who was the brains behind The Ninth Jedi animation (which you can catch up on over on Disney Plus). According to Variety, the movie will cover the exploits of Helm Hammerhand, the King of Rohan, and the creation of Helm’s Deep.

It seems as though the announcement has baffled fans, and many have flooded to Twitter to talk about the upcoming release. Some were surprised by the announcement, with one user saying, "Wait, what?" and another responding to the tweet, "This came out of nowhere?". Others think that the designs look similar to CGI or even game art.

It looks like game art. They should've made it a game. So many more hours for in depth story https://t.co/7ONuSkCRYxFebruary 15, 2022 See more

Well this came out of freakin nowhere. A LOTR anime? https://t.co/tdxWyHEWtNFebruary 15, 2022 See more

omg what is this resurgence in lotr content like im not complaining but what happened https://t.co/72DFf2AbB4 pic.twitter.com/AHi6r6fOYYFebruary 15, 2022 See more

We'll have to wait for a couple of years before we can see what the actual anime movie will look like, but in the meantime at least we have the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series to look forward to in Septemeber. If you're hoping to upgrade your viewing set up ahead of the Rings of Power release, then make sure you check out our roundup of the best TVs.

