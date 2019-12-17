MacBook Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020



Welcome to your guide to MacBook Black Friday 2020. Okay, it's perhaps a bit soon to be thinking about the next Black Friday, but we like to take the Scout approach when it comes to shopping events, and Be Prepared.

In this article you'll find everything you need to know about the MacBook Black Friday sale 2020, whether you're after a deal on a classic MacBook, a MacBook Air or a MacBook Pro. That includes a guide to the retailers to look out for, tips for snapping up the best offers, and a look at the discounts we saw in 2019.

Of course, over the event itself we'll be curating the best MacBook offers here for you, in an easily scannable format. But we're a little early for that right now (bookmark this page though, and check back for any early deals).

If you're visiting this page before Christmas, you're best looking at our guide to the Apple Boxing Day sale 2019. While you're here, you might also want to explore our dedicated guide to the best Apple laptop deals or our predictions for the wider Apple Black Friday 2020 sale.

Retailers to browse

There were a few standout retailers in the US and UK that offered the best MacBook Black Friday deals in 2019. It's worth having look on their sites as your first port of call, to check if they're running any offers right now. These are also the places we'd expect to see discounts in the 2020 Black Friday event.

Macbook Pro

The best MacBook Pro Black Friday deals

Over Black Friday, it's usually a safe bet that the biggest bargains will be on slightly older models. Apple launched a brand new 16" MacBook Pro in late 2019, and this did result in some price drops on the previous 15" MacBook Pro (2019) in the 2019 Black Friday MacBook sale. However, most of the best deals were on the (also pretty new) 13-inch MacBook Pro.

The MacBook Pro's high price – especially on, say, the Touch Bar models – means it's easier for retailers to deliver a huge temporary price cut and still turn a profit, so if you're looking for a powerful creative laptop it's worth bearing in mind. You'll still be paying out quite a bit for it, but it'll be worth the expense.

The widgets below will pull in the best prices in your region right now for various models. Alternatively, scroll down for a look at the best MacBook Black Friday deals from 2019.

Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch |16GB RAM | 512GB: $2,799 $2,299 at Amazon

Save $500: This incredible saving is on the most up-to-date 2019 model! It's got fingertip technology, Touch Bar controls and so much more. Don't miss out on this one, it'll go fast.

MacBook Pro 13.3" (2019) 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD: £2,499 $2,199 at B&H

Save $300: Need a Pro with plenty of room? This spacious 512GB model is currently reduced by a whopping $300. This i7-powered device is a steal at this price.

EXPIRED Apple MacBook Pro 13" | i5 | 256GB: $1,499 $1,199 at Best Buy

Save $300: This MacBook Pro with a roomy 256GB SSD is a steal right now, costing $100 less than it's lower spec version. If you're interested, don't hang about, this deal is selling fast! EXPIRED



EXPIRED MacBook Pro 13.3" (2019) 16GB RAM | 128GB SSD: £1,499 $1,299 at B&H

Save $200: B&H are currently having a huge sale on a number of MacBook Pro models, including this powerful 13.3-inch, 16GB version. Save $200 off the retail price and get it for less than $1,300! EXPIRED



EXPIRED MacBook Pro 13" with Touch Bar | i5 | 8GB RAM | 128GB SSD: $1,299.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

Save $200: This MacBook Pro, with a 13" display and Touch Bar, has an impressive $200 off at Best Buy. And if that weren't enough, there's three free months of Apple Music (new subscribers only) on offer too. EXPIRED

EXPIRED Apple MacBook Pro |16" | 512GB SSD (2019): £2,399 £2,179 at BT

Save £220: Get Apple's hottest new MacBook Pro for the cheapest price we've seen over the Black Friday/Cyber Monday period. There's an i7 core processor and 16GB RAM with this model. EXPIRED



MacBook Pro | 13" | 128GB SSD: £1,299 £1,146 at Currys

Save £153: This version hasn't been out that long, so it's great to see discounts on it already. This version comes with 128GB SSD and 8GB RAM, and there are discounts on other models too at Currys. Click through to see more.

MacBook Air

There were some big discounts on MacBook Airs over Black Friday in 2019 – although they were heavily concentrated in the US (there were a few odd discounts for the brits). The MacBook Air is the least powerful MacBook you can get...and it's not even the thinnest and lightest any more. However if you simply have to have a MacBook but you're on a budget, it's a strong choice.

Below are the best prices in your region right now, or read on for a look at the biggest deals we saw over the Black Friday weekend.

MacBook Air 15" with Touch Bar | i9 | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD: $3,799.99 $2,999.99 at Best Buy

Save $800: This is a high-spec model with an awesome 1TB SSD and an Intel Core i9 processor. There's an absolutely massive $800 saving to be made at Best Buy on this impressive laptop.

MacBook Air 13.3" | i5 | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD: $1,299.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

Save $200: The latest MacBook Air is currently on sale with a massive $200 off! The iconic design includes Retina display with True Tome technology, the updated Apple-designed keyboard, Touch ID, and a Force Touch trackpad.

EXPIRED MacBook Air 13.3" | i5 | 8GB RAM | 128GB SSD: $999 $649.99 at Amazon

Save $349: This fantastic Cyber Monday MacBook Air deal at Amazon gives you a very respectable 30% discount on the silver 128GB MacBook Air. That's $300 off, so act now if you want one. EXPIRED

SOLD OUT Apple MacBook Air 13" | 256GB: £1,299 £1,149 at Amazon

Save £150: This 2019 MacBook Air in Space Grey, is available for the low price of just £985. The Gold version is £1,047, saving you £52, while the Silver version is £50.39 off. Click through to the deal to choose between models. This 13-inch model comes with 128GB SSD. SOLD OUT

How to get the best MacBook deals on Black Friday

The best advice we have for you is this: be sure to decide just how much you want to spend on a Black Friday MacBook deal (or a MacBook on Cyber Monday, of course), and if you see one within that budget, go for it. The best deals can be gone in minutes, so don't waste time if you know you're looking at a solid gold bargain. Bookmark this page and check back to make sure you know what to expect and you can jump on the best Black Friday MacBook deals before they sell out.

Preparation is key when it comes to getting good Black Friday MacBook deals, or picking up a MacBook Cyber Monday bargain, especially when you bear in mind that a lot of retailers can't wait for Black Friday, and so start shipping their bargains well in advance of the big day. In the run-up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday we'll be keeping tabs on new deals as they appear, so keep checking back for offers that you won't want to miss.

You'll need to decide whether it's a standard MacBook you want, an Air or a full-fat MacBook Pro. If you're planning to use your new MacBook as an all-round work machine then it's worth holding out for a good deal on a Pro as it'll be able to cope with just about everything you throw at it. If you're less of a power user then the ordinary MacBook should suit your needs.

Beware of older models – they're likely to see the biggest discounts but they'll be packing less power than more up-to-date machines. Although you could consider getting an SSD to speed things up. And of course, use a bit of common sense while shopping; look out for cashback offers, always check the guarantee and make sure you keep your receipt in case of faults or buyer's remorse.