I can't believe these Black Friday MacBook deals are still live

Black Friday has long gone, and that means we'd normally be expecting to have to wait until at least after Christmas to get more decent discounts on laptops. But incredibly, many of the best MacBook deals that we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday are still, including $200 off the 2020 M1 MacBook Air, reduced from $999 to $799 (opens in new tab) at Amazon.

Need more power? Amazon also has a massive $400 off the 2021 M1 Pro MacBook Pro 16, now from $2,099 (opens in new tab). That's not quite such a good deal as what we saw during Black Friday, when it was $1,999, but it's still a great saving on Apple's most powerful laptop. For more savings, see our roundup of the best MacBook Pro deals (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air 2020 (M1, 256GB): $999 $799 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save $200: Apple's cheapest laptop is even cheaper with this deal. There's now a newer 2022 MacBook Air, but with Apple's M1 chip this 2020 model still has plenty of power for most people's needs.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 2021 (M1 Pro, 512 GB): $2,499 $2,099 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save $400: If you need a more powerful machine that can handle heavy video editing and pretty much anything else you through at it, Amazon also has $400 off the M1 Pro MacBook Pro 16. This had $500 during Black Friday, but that was the cheapest price on record, so this is still a great deal that we don't expect to be beaten anytime soon.

Not in the US? See the best MacBook deals in your region below.

