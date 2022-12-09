This tricky quiz tests how well you know your Christmas fonts

Christmas comes with a whole bunch of seasonal imagery that's become associated with the holidays, from pine trees to snowmen and Father Christmas himself. But for typography fans, there are also a lot of fonts that have a festive feel and have built up a connection with the occasion.

From festive flicks to popular brands for Christmas shopping, there are many designs associated with the holiday season. But how well do you know them? This quiz aims to find out. Looking for fonts for your own projects? See our pick of the best free Christmas fonts and the best free fonts overall.

(Image credit: Supremo)

The Manchester-based branding agency Supremo (opens in new tab) has slightly altered the fonts used 10 logos associated with the festive period and put their modification alonside the legitimate counterparts. "Like Santa, can you tell the difference between the real one and the imposters?" it asks. I suggest trying the quiz now rather than after Christmas dinner.

