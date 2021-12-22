Hilarious MacBook Pro app turns the notch into a novelty

It's Apple's most controversial design touch in years, and it isn't going away any time soon. The notch has blighted the iPhone since 2017, and this year it made its way to the MacBook Pro too. And now users have a choice: pretend it doesn't exist, or celebrate it in all its screen-interrupting glory.

A new free app lets users decorate the MacBook Pro notch with various effects, including hanging bulbs and sparkly 'Festive' lights. And with that, the notch is entirely forgiven (okay, maybe not quite). In the market for new gear? Check out the best Apple deals available now.

So festive (Image credit: Iconfactory)

"Have you ever wondered what happens to your mouse while it's travelling underneath the notch?" Asks Notchmeister's App Store listing. "Notchmeister answers that question with exciting effects that take your Mac to a whole new dimension."

Effects include "Cylon" which offers a red 'radar’ light that sweeps across from side to side, and "Plasma Leak," in which the mouse “breaks down the magnetic containment field that keeps the M1’s power in check." And perhaps most excitingly for non-2021 MacBook Pro owners, the app can simulate the appearance of a notch. "Be warned that side effects of this feature include making you want a new Mac even more than you already do," developer Iconfactory adds.

Notch quibbles aside, the 2021 MacBook Pro is a seriously impressive piece of kit – we even went as far as to call it too good to be true. Indeed, from a performance point of view, it's a notch above anything we've seen before (sorry). Check out today's best MacBook Pro 2021 deals below.

