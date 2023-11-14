What?! The new MacBook Pro (M3 Pro) is already on sale: Get $200 off for Black Friday

The new MacBook Pro range, with its super-fast, super-powerful M3 chips, were only released on 7 November, but they're already enjoying a sizeable discount. Right now you can get the 16-inch MacBook Pro M3 Pro, down from $2,499 to $2,299 at B&H Photo, saving you $200. Click the link and the discount coupon is applied in checkout.

And that's not all. B&H Photo also has the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro down from $1,599 to $1,449, saving you $150. The most recent MacBook Pros are not aimed at everyone, however. With their advanced specs (and advanced price tags), they will be ideal for professional creatives, especially 3D renderers. With their 12/8-core CPU and new GPU architecture, they boast 2.5 times faster rendering than the Pro M1 Max.

For more options, see our guide to the best Black Friday MacBook deals and our guide to what to consider when buying a MacBook this Black Friday.

Not ready for the brand new M3 MacBook Pro? See if there are any great deals on the previous M2 model...