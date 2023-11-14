What?! The new MacBook Pro (M3 Pro) is already on sale: Get $200 off for Black Friday

The new MacBook Pro range, with its super-fast, super-powerful M3 chips, were only released on 7 November, but they're already enjoying a sizeable discount. Right now you can get the 16-inch MacBook Pro M3 Pro, down from $2,499 to $2,299 at B&H Photo, saving you $200. Click the link and the discount coupon is applied in checkout.
And that's not all. B&H Photo also has the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro down from $1,599 to $1,449, saving you $150. The most recent MacBook Pros are not aimed at everyone, however. With their advanced specs (and advanced price tags), they will be ideal for professional creatives, especially 3D renderers. With their 12/8-core CPU and new GPU architecture, they boast 2.5 times faster rendering than the Pro M1 Max.
MacBook Pro (16-inch, M3 Pro, 18GB RAM)
Was:
$2,499 Now: $2,299 at B&H Photo
Save: $200
MacBook Pro (14-inch, M3, 8GB RAM)
Was:
$1,599 Now: $1,449 at B&H Photo
Save: $150
Overview: The two new MacBook Pros have similarities, but the 16-inch has 18GB RAM, a 12-core CPU and a 18-core GPU, while the 14-inch has 8GB RAM, a 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. These are the best discounts on these models to date.
Key features: Processor: M3 Pro/M3 | RAM: 8GB/18GB |SSD: 512GB |Weight: 1.24kg | Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C), HDMI, SDXC card, headphone jack, MagSafe 3 charging port.
Release date: 7 November 2023.
Price history: There was actually a $200 off deal through Adorama in the pre-sale, but we haven't seen any other deals on these models until now.
Price comparison: Apple: $1,599 / $2,499
