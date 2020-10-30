Make editing photos a breeze with the TourBox Controller, for $149

You have a bunch of gizmos and gadgets at your work station, but there's no harm in adding one more. With the TourBox Controller for Creators, editing photos and videos on your computer will be a breeze. The knob, wheel, scroller, and buttons are designed to make the editing process faster and easier for you. Originally priced at $169, it's currently on sale for 11 per cent off at $149.99.

This user-friendly controller is designed with speed and accuracy in mind. Its ergonomic makeup provides quick access to commonly used controls. When using the TourBox, you'll be able to swiftly adjust brush size, hardness, flow, and opacity in addition to zooming in and out and dragging images (all crucial to these top photo-editing software picks).

It can be used with programs including Photoshop, Lightroom, Illustrator, and Capture One as well as drawing, video, and audio-editing software. Plus, it's compatible with Windows and Mac operating systems.

The controller has a compact design, making it convenient to use alongside a tablet or mouse. The TourBox is complete with a rotation section (knob, scroll, and dial), prime four sections (tall, short, top, and side buttons), and kit section (Dpad and C1/C2). Plus, it's fully customisable so you can configure the different presets for different applications. Switching from one app to another with the touch of a button will make you wonder how you've been doing it before this. And you just may be surprised at how much time you save once you start using this gadget!

The TourBox has a 4.2/5-star rating on Amazon. Customers are satisfied with the ease and sufficiency it offers. One user says it's an, "awesome product, very well made, user-friendly, and [has] customisable settings." PCMag says, "It's a beneficial tool for creatives who prefer a bit more hands-on control than you can get with a mouse or a trackpad."

So far, this console has attracted over 1,800 backers on Kickstarter and has surpassed its $10,000 goal. Users who backed it got to save 40 per cent off the retail price of their controller. Make the whole editing process less menial by grabbing the TourBox Controller for Creators while it's on sale for $149.99.

Prices subject to change.

Read more: