Sounds like new Nintendo Switch console is on the way (sort of)

Ah, the Nintendo Switch Pro. The much-rumoured souped-up Switch sequel might just be the most on-again-off-again piece of hardware in the history of gaming – and there's still no sign of the thing. If new reports are to be believed, a new Switch could arrive as soon as next month – but it probably isn't exactly what we're hoping for.

Rumour has it Nintendo is planning to release a brand new Mario-themed Switch console on this year's Mario Day (MAR10, that is). But while it's likely to feature a brand new colour scheme, the internals will probably be very familiar. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best Nintendo Switch deals available now.)

Nintendo dropped a Mario-themed Switch in 2021 (Image credit: Nintendo)

According to Nintendo leaker @billbil_kun (opens in new tab), next month will see Nintendo release a special edition red Switch console, as part of a Mario bundle featuring a digital copy of Mario Odyssey, and something related to the Mario movie due in April.

In all likelihood, this will be a Mario edition of the Nintendo Switch OLED. It wouldn't be the first time Nintendo has released a red edition of existing hardware – back in 2021 it dropped a Mario-themed version of the classic, non-OLED Switch.

Still, we're holding out hope that an actual Switch Pro, complete with 4K support, will drop soon. Recent rumours have suggested 2024 might be the year it finally happens, but hey, there's still a lot of 2023 left – Nintendo might be feeling generous. That said, the last we heard from the company itself was that the Switch Pro will arrive at some point in the next 88 years.

Read more: