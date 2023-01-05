Wait, is the Nintendo Switch Pro back on again?

By Daniel Piper
published

The much-rumoured console could arrive soon(ish).

Ah, the Nintendo Switch Pro. It's the ultimate on-again/off-again tech rumour, and has been said to be arriving pretty much every year for the last half-decade. Recently news of the souped-up Switch Sequel has quietened down – until now.

A noted Nintendo analyst has claimed that a new Nintendo Switch console is on the way. The not-so-great news is that we might have to wait until 2024 for it to arrive, but still – a Switch Pro in 2024 is better than no Switch Pro. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out today's best Nintendo Switch deals.)

Nintendo Switch Pro concept

A fan-made Nintendo Switch Pro concept (Image credit: Computer Bild)

According to the brilliantly named Piers Harding-Rolls of Ampere Analysis, as reported by gamesindustry.biz (opens in new tab), insiders are "not expecting a next-gen Nintendo console in 2023: we have 2024 in our forecasts." That said, with the sequel to Zelda: Breath of the Wild arriving this year, Harding-Rolls still expects the Switch to sell strongly even in this, its 6th year.

So what have we heard about the Nintendo Switch Pro so far? Firstly, it might not be called the Switch Pro – Switch 2 and even Super Nintendo Switch are names that have also done the rounds online. In terms of specs, we've heard that the machine will be capable of 4K output, something that gamers have been begging for – and many were disappointed not to see arrive with the Switch OLED. Indeed, exploring Breath of the Wild's Hyrule or zooming around Bowser's castle in Mario Kart would be infinitely more immersive in crisp 4K.

A shot of a gamer playing a Nintendo Switch

The original Nintendo Switch is now 6 years old (Image credit: Erik Mclean via Unsplash)

And then there's the design. Rumours have suggested we could be in for more ergonomic Joy-Cons, and a larger display. Seeing as the OLED Switch bumped the size up from 6.2-inches to 7, perhaps the Switch Pro could end up going even further, offering eight or nine (or even ten?) inches of screen real estate.

Time will tell what's on offer, but one thing's for sure – a Switch Pro in the next two years sounds better than a Switch Pro in the next 88 years. If you want to start gaming right now, check out today's best Nintendo Switch deals below.

Read more:

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

