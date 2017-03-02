Master one of the most powerful web dev tools around with this top training

To master web development, you need to know how to make the most of the tools for development. Adobe Edge Animate is one of the most powerful tools around, and you can master it with the Adobe Edge Animate Essential Course. Grab it on sale for $29 (approx. £23)!

If you're not yet familiar with Adobe Edge Animate, now is a great time to get acquainted. This popular web development tool enhances the capabilities of other Adobe applications like Dreamweaver. For web designers, Adobe Edge Animate is the perfect tool to create interactive HTML animations for the web, digital publishing, and much more. This comprehensive course will teach you how to master Adobe Edge Animate and launch your web design career!