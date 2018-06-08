Master SEO and drive traffic to your site

For any Google search keyword, the top three results receive 60 per cent of the clicks. That means you have to learn to master search engine optimisation (SEO) in order to drive more traffic to your website.

SEOPop can analyse any website and create a report card that gives you a run-down of the website. You'll be able to identify areas in which you can improve SEO, page speed, and load times. This way, you can help your site get the exposure and traffic it needs to become a top hit on any Google search that contains certain keywords. SEOPop will also break down how impactful your SEO is on Facebook and Twitter pages.

Finally, the report includes information about your site's mobile performance, so you can ensure your site is just as effective on a smartphone or tablet as it is on a computer. Get a lifetime subscription to SEOPop for only $9.99.

