10 must-know SEO tools for search success

A site needs to be seen, and ranking highly in search engines such as Google is a key way to make sure people can find it. There are a host of factors that will help make this happen. There is on-page SEO, optimised titles, images alts, targeted keywords and phrases and much, much more. Check out this set of web design tools to help get your site on the first page of Google.

See how your site does on Google's mobile-friendly test

Search engines value sites that have well-performing mobile pages. This tool enables you to test how easily a visitor can use your page on a mobile device, according to Google’s mobile-friendly test. Simply enter your page URL to see how your page scores.

Check how speedy your site is

Google’s PageSpeed Insights tool carefully analyses the content of your web page to check its performance. Simply enter a webpage URL for your results. It will then generate suggestions of how to make that page faster.

Help Google understand the content of your site

To know where to rank your website, Googles needs to understand the content of your site. You can help it by adding schema data. This guide will help you provide explicit clues about the meaning of your website pages to Google. It will help you to include structured data on your pages.

Find the right keywords for your site

To rank highly, you need to know the terms people are typing into Google to find the services you're providing. Google's Keyword Planner will help you find these. Reach the right customers for your website with the right keywords. Get ideas to help build your campaigns with the AdWord’s Keyword Planner.

Get the right tools to keep Google happy

Get the data, tools and diagnostics needed to create and maintain Google-friendly websites with Google Search Console. Analyse clicks, get alerts on errors and test if Google understands your content.

Understand how your customers interact with your site

Utilise heat-mapping tools to review the reading and scanning habits of your users. By understanding how they interact with your pages you can start the conversion rate optimisation process better.

Get a free Google listing and attract new customers

Google My Business enables you to create and update the Google listing for your business, to help your site stand out, and bring customers in. It's free, so claim it and then start optimising. Without it you won’t appear on the local map listings in the SERPs.

Check the links pointing to your domain

A powerful website backlink checker that shows all links pointing to your domain and their quality, as well as helping you to discover everything about your competitors’ backlinks.

Create custom alerts for new and interesting content

Monitor the web for interesting new content and mentions of your business and that of your competitors. Simply create an alert, and new content will be emailed to you directly.

Analyse your site's performance

Everyone should be using this tool. It’s free and has a huge set of features. Measure your website, app, digital and offline data to gain valuable customer insights into the impact of your marketing activities.

Sign up to Generate and see Bruce Lawson in action

Standards embrace all parts of the web and it is crucial that designers and developers adhere to them. The web standards lovegod and web standards consultant to Wix reveals the mindset needed to embrace web standards and apply it to your projects.

At Generate London 2018 Bruce will talking about how to become a 'Shokunin of the Web'. Not sure what that means then get your ticket today to make sure you are there in September to discover how to become a web standards artisan.



Related articles: