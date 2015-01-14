The 7 best SEO blogs

Struggling to get your head around SEO? Here, chief executive officer at Builtvisible and optimisation expert Richard Baxter shares his favourite SEO blogs to help you find your feet.
01. Yoast
Joost De Valk's Yoast needs little introduction, especially if you're a WordPress user. This site is the authority on WordPress SEO and SEO development best practices.
02. Search Engine Land
Danny Sullivan and his team at Search Engine Land are a really useful one-stop shop for all things search.
03. Moz
Rand Fishkin and his Moz team write across a wide range of search engine marketing disciplines, and their toolset is amongst the best for SEO on the planet.
04. SEO by the Sea
I've never met Bill Slawski, but I've followed him for so long I feel like I know him. Bill is the authority on Search Engine patents, making his site a powerful insight into the future of search.
05. David Naylor
I've learned a lot from industry heavyweight Dave over the years. Keep track of his thoughts here.
06. Distilled
Distilled is our favourite industry competitor and our favourite industry friend. This blog has lots of actionable insights in digital marketing.
07. Builtvisible
This is our blog! Started in 2008 as SEOgadget, we've grown up and like to cover advanced, technical, research and creative content topics.
Words: Richard Baxter
This article originally appeared in net issue 258.
