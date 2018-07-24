Meet the design stars of tomorrow

It's that time of the month again: the latest issue of Computer Arts magazine is on sale now. Inside issue 282 we celebrate new talent on the rise in the creative industries as we discover the finest design and illustration graduates across the UK. This includes recent graduate David Sum, who is also the proud winner of our cover competition. Check out his amazing work above.

This issue also see the launch of our new Trends feature, a new section that explores the culture, places, events and more that you need to know about. In this month's article our futurists-in-residence, The Future Laboratory, look ahead to the urban environments of tomorrow and ask: is it possible to build a branded city that works for everyone?

The Future Laboratory explores whether the cities of tomorrow will be a commercial dystopia

Elsewhere in issue 282, we look at a virtual reality project that aims to bring back memories to Alzheimer's patients, and delve into the melted plastic work of Nadine Kolodziey. This issue also finds the time to ask: where is the line between design jargon and BS, as well as hearing expert viewpoints on the new identity for the East London charity, City Gateway. Topped off with a look at designer Elizabeth Olwen's Instagram world and an essay on how brand campaigns can stay personable, this promises to be an issue you won't want to miss.

Image 1 of 5 In our special report, we take uncover the top design graduates to look out for, including this work by Kenn Lam Image 2 of 5 Are graduates ready for the real world of work? Lisa Hassell investigates Image 3 of 5 European design studio TwoPoints.Net feature in our look at the hottest new design, illustration and motion work Image 4 of 5 Mucho co-founder Pablo Juncadella shares how the team create work that changes the way people see the world Image 5 of 5 Digital-first design studio MERó are changing how brands look at beauty

