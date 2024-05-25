Amazon has $300 of the fantastic Asus VivoBook Pro 16

Memorial Day laptop deals offer a chance to save if you've been waiting for the moment to upgrade your setup, and there's a great deal going on one of our favourite laptops for creative work. Amazon has $300 off the Asus Vivobook Pro 16, a laptop that was already phenomenally good value considering that it comes with dedicated Nvidia graphics and broad colour coverage for visual work.

We gave a 4.5 star review to the OLED version of this laptop, which is reduced by $200. In both cases, you get a device with enough power to handle demanding creative apps and broad coverage of a range of colour spaces.

The best Memorial Day laptop deals

You can see more of today's best Asus laptop Memorial Day deals below.