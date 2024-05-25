Amazon has $300 of the fantastic Asus VivoBook Pro 16

Memorial Day laptop deals offer a chance to save if you've been waiting for the moment to upgrade your setup, and there's a great deal going on one of our favourite laptops for creative work. Amazon has $300 off the Asus Vivobook Pro 16, a laptop that was already phenomenally good value considering that it comes with dedicated Nvidia graphics and broad colour coverage for visual work.
We gave a 4.5 star review to the OLED version of this laptop, which is reduced by $200. In both cases, you get a device with enough power to handle demanding creative apps and broad coverage of a range of colour spaces.
The best Memorial Day laptop deals
Asus VivoBook Pro 16
Was: $1,499
Now: $1,199 at Amazon
Save: $300
*LIMITED TIME DEAL*
Overview: We highly rate this laptop thanks its extraordinary value. It packs in a powerful processor, Nvidia graphics, 16GB RAM and 1TB of storage for under $1,500 - and now with $300 off.
Key features: Display: 16-inch (1920 x 1200) | Processor: Intel iCore i9| Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 or 4070 | RAM: 16GB| SSD: 1TB | USB-C and A, HDMI, 3.5mm headphone jack.
Release date: March 2023.
Price history: This is the cheapest price we've seen on this laptop since its release just over a year ago. For those who want enhanced contrast, Amazon also has $200 off the OLED version – reduced from $1,699 to $1,499.
Current price: Apple: $999 | Best Buy: $849
Review consensus: We gave the OLED version of this laptop a 4.5-star review when we tested it, praising the incredible value it provides for a laptop with a dedicated graphics card and good enough colour coverage for creative work.
You can see more of today's best Asus laptop Memorial Day deals below.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.