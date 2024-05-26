Whaaat?! This iconic office chair is down to just $629 for Memorial Day

It's one of the best chairs I've reviewed, and it's an iconic design.

The Herman Miller Aeron is on sale for Memorial Day.
This is pretty big. One of my favourite office chairs is having a fantastic deal for Memorial Day. You can buy the Herman Miller Aeron for just $629, down from $790 over at Amazon

Now, that's a saving of $160, on one of the original ergonomic chairs, from the dominant ergo chair manufacturer in the US. In fact, when it was released in 1994, it was immediately entered into the permanent collection of the MoMA. It's safe to say that this is an iconic chair design, and one that has stood the test of time. 

Herman Miller Aeron: $790 $629 at Amazon
Save $160: This is a classic design, and one that's been popular with creatives for decades. Described by Wired as 'a chair that looked more engineered than designed', it's a heavy duty ergonomic chair that is incredibly comfortable to sit in, and has solid lumbar support for you back health.  

Sihoo M18: $209 $175 at Amazon
Save $34: Have a budget of under $200? This is my pick of the budget chair deals for Memorial Day – the Sihoo M57 is ergonomic and comfortable, and though it boasts no sleek design, for the price, this is a fantastic value chair. 

Beren Neale
Beren Neale
Ecom Editor

Beren has worked on creative titles at Future Publishing for over 13 years. Cutting his teeth as Staff Writer on the digital art magazine ImagineFX, he moved on to edit several creative titles, and is currently the Ecommerce Editor on the most effective creative website in the world. When he's not testing and reviewing the best ergonomic office chairs, phones, laptops, TVs, monitors and various types of storage, he can be found finding and comparing the best deals on the tech that creatives value the most.

