Whaaat?! This iconic office chair is down to just $629 for Memorial Day

This is pretty big. One of my favourite office chairs is having a fantastic deal for Memorial Day. You can buy the Herman Miller Aeron for just $629, down from $790 over at Amazon.

Now, that's a saving of $160, on one of the original ergonomic chairs, from the dominant ergo chair manufacturer in the US. In fact, when it was released in 1994, it was immediately entered into the permanent collection of the MoMA. It's safe to say that this is an iconic chair design, and one that has stood the test of time.

Head over to my list of the best office chairs for back pain if you want more options.

Memorial Day office chair deal

Herman Miller Aeron: $790 $629 at Amazon

Save $160: This is a classic design, and one that's been popular with creatives for decades. Described by Wired as 'a chair that looked more engineered than designed', it's a heavy duty ergonomic chair that is incredibly comfortable to sit in, and has solid lumbar support for you back health.

Memorial Day budget chair deal

Sihoo M18: $209 $175 at Amazon

Save $34: Have a budget of under $200? This is my pick of the budget chair deals for Memorial Day – the Sihoo M57 is ergonomic and comfortable, and though it boasts no sleek design, for the price, this is a fantastic value chair.