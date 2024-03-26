MESHfair 2024 virtual 3D art festival opens today

MESHfair, the art fair for VR, 3D and metaverse creators, has opened today in the Decentraland virtual world. Until, 29 March, visitors can experience new 3D installations and live immersive tours by 32 international artists selected by leading galleries including Unit London, Vellum LA, Artcrush and OFFICE IMPART.

The fair can be accessed for free via any web browser and no VR headset is required. A program of daily live tours presents the artworks, and a special 'quest' allows visitors to claim wearable 3D NFTs that can be worn by avatars in Decentraland during and after MESHfair.

Ceren Su Çelik's Semi-allogeneic Island (Image credit: Ceren Su Çelik)

“MESHfair provides space for artists who are exploring 3D and VR to showcase their creations and engage with like-minded individuals,” said the artist Ceren Su Çelik, who was selected for MESHfair for her work at the nexus of cybernetics and art.

“The fair enlists accomplished curators from a broad art sector, resulting in an exciting selection of projects, and a strong representation of diverse artists,” added Carla Knopp, whose XR work developed from roots in exploratory studio painting. “MESHfair showcases this work to a much broader audience.”

Carla Knopp's MESHfair 2024 installation, Parasol (Image credit: Carla Knopp)

Other featured artists include Lauren Moffatt, winner of the DKB VR Art Prize and the I Certamen Internacional de Arte Digital; Dev Harlan, a NYFA Fellowship Finalist in Digital Media Arts and winner of the 2022 Mozaik Artist Grant; and Leah Smithson, who has previously collaborated with Apple on public art installations.



“Daily tours allow MESHfair artists to talk about their work from inside their virtual installations,” said MESHfair founder, Bay Backner. “It’s a new way of experiencing art alongside its creator, and is unique to virtual worlds like Decentraland.”



Full details on MESHfair and the daily programme of tours can be found at meshfair.com

