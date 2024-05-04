Star Wars superfans can now design their own droid

By Ian Dean
published

Autodesk celebrates Star Wars with a unique challenge.

Autodesk Star Wars droid challenge; a robot stands on a desert planet
(Image credit: Disney / Autodesk)

To celebrate Star Wars May on May 4th Day Autodesk has teamed-up with Disney and Lucasfilm for a unique artistic challenge that will have fans of the movies opening Maya, 3ds Max or Fusion and excitedly noodling new droid designs.

The challenge launched today by Autodesk is simple: design a droid. Autodesk has a long history of working with Lucasfilm, and Autodesk software was used to design and make the new Star Wars droid that will appear in Disney+ TV show The Acolyte, streaming June 4, so this contest feels perfectly on brand.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ian Dean
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creativebloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and leading video game title Official PlayStation Magazine. In his early career he wrote for music and film magazines including Uncut and SFX. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on AI, digital art and video game art and tech, and more to Creative Bloq, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5. He's also a keen Cricut user and laser cutter fan, and is currently crafting on Glowforge and xTools M1.

Related articles