Star Wars superfans can now design their own droid

Autodesk celebrates Star Wars with a unique challenge.
(Image credit: Disney / Autodesk)
To celebrate Star Wars May on May 4th Day Autodesk has teamed-up with Disney and Lucasfilm for a unique artistic challenge that will have fans of the movies opening Maya, 3ds Max or Fusion and excitedly noodling new droid designs.
The challenge launched today by Autodesk is simple: design a droid. Autodesk has a long history of working with Lucasfilm, and Autodesk software was used to design and make the new Star Wars droid that will appear in Disney+ TV show The Acolyte, streaming June 4, so this contest feels perfectly on brand.
This competition is open to anyone over the age of 18 and will last the entire month of May, and you can submit your droid designs by going to autodesk.com/droid. Winners can scoop some impressive prizes too; the winner of the Mechanical Grand Prize having their design made real and displayed at Lucasfilm and get a VIP tour of the studio and meet a Lucasfilm exec (leave your portfolio everywhere); while the winner of the Animated Grand Prize will have their droid digitally showcased at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, as well as a VIP tour and have their design professionally 3D-printed to keep.
The serious bit: the Autodesk Star Wars droid design contest closes on June 4 at 11:59pm ET. Winners will be announced on June 18. Visit the contest landing page for more information to submit an entry today.
Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creativebloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and leading video game title Official PlayStation Magazine. In his early career he wrote for music and film magazines including Uncut and SFX. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on AI, digital art and video game art and tech, and more to Creative Bloq, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5. He's also a keen Cricut user and laser cutter fan, and is currently crafting on Glowforge and xTools M1.