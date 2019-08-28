Is a new dual-screen Surface device on its way?

Microsoft is building up the anticipation for its Surface hardware event, which will take place in New York on 2 October. Invitations to the press event feature a sleek logo that has prompted speculation as to whether we can expect the launch of new Surface laptops and computers.

The team over at The Verge wonder if the event could see the launch of Microsoft's first dual-screen Surface device. According to the site, Microsoft has been busy developing such a device, codenamed Centaurus, for over two years.

We're not surprised by this enthusiastic curiosity. A dual-screen device could be a game-changer in terms of portable devices, especially for the creative community.

Microsoft Surface devices have become a popular choice among creatives looking for an alternative to Apple and its iPad apps for designers. If you want to check out these devices, we're always working hard to bring you the best Microsoft Surface deals.

Will you be there? (Image credit: Microsoft)

If Microsoft does reveal new Surface devices, it'll be staying true to form. Last year it announced the Surface Pro 6 laptop/tablet hybrid, plus the Surface Laptop 2 notebook, among other releases.

Microsoft usually gives its Surface Pro and Surface Laptops an annual refresh, so we can probably expect them to get an update at least. But just like The Verge, we've got our fingers crossed for some special surprises.