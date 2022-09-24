The internet is still going wild for this adorable milk packaging design

Great designs come and go, but the best often have a habit of resurfacing every now and again. And if you're a follower of Reddit's DesignPorn page, you've no doubt seen some adorable (and downright ingenious) packaging design for a Russian milk brand.

Featuring a blue cat (we're not sure why), the design stands out brilliantly on the shelves. And depending on how the cartons are stacked, it offers several delightfully playful images. And it appears online pretty much every other week. (Looking for inspiration? Check out our guide to the best print ads of all time.)

(Image credit: depot)

Created by Russian agency Depot (opens in new tab), the packaging for Milgrad’s Bryansk dairy brand is as playful and interactive as it gets. The blue cat can roll on its back, peek its head around corners, duck down and stand tall – all depending on how the cartons are arranged. And of course, the real ingenuity of the design is how it encourages shoppers to buy multiple cartons of the stuff in order to enjoy the full effect at home.

Got to appreciate good packaging design pic.twitter.com/UJnBFHi8bMSeptember 22, 2022 See more

Indeed, there's clever design, and there's cute design. And then there's clever and cute design. And then there's clever and cute cat design. We'll always have time for the latter, which is why we also went wild for this brilliant vet logo last year. If you're looking for more ingenious examples, take a look at the best packaging design of all time.

