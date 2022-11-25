It looks like this is the best Nintendo Switch deal we'll get this Black Friday

Black Friday is here, and that means a lot of expectation among gamers that we might finally see some decent Nintendo Switch deals. The good news is that there is a Nintendo Switch deal in the US. Yes, that's right; just the one. But that's better than what we normally see, which is no savings at all.

Walmart has the Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 months of Switch Online membership for $299 (opens in new tab). That's the normal price of the Switch alone, so while this deal isn't a direct saving on the console, its gets you a game and three months of Switch membership for free, saving over $50. I think that's a good enough deal for this to sell out fairly fast.

The same bundle's available in the UK too at Amazon for £259.99 (opens in new tab). But in the UK, there's a lot more choice on Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals because there are also bundle savings on the newer OLED console. Very has the Switch OLED and Nintendo Switch Sports for just £259 (opens in new tab) and the Nintendo Switch OLED + Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for £389 £329. (opens in new tab) See more details below.

We're sometimes sceptical of bundle deals and whether they're actually worth it, but in this case, I'd say it's a good buy. After all, a console's not much use without a game, and Mario Kart 8 is a classic.

If you're not in the UK or you're looking for deals on other consoles, be sure to follow our Black Friday Nintendo Switch live blog, where you'll find all the best prices on consoles, games and accessories.

The best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal in the US

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 months online membership: $299 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save over $50: The only thing resembling a Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal in the US is this bundle that gets you a free game and online membership, saving at least $50. If it sells out at Walmart or you prefer a different retailer, Amazon (opens in new tab), Best Buy (opens in new tab) and Nintendo (opens in new tab) have the same deal.

The best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 months online membership: £259 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save over £50: The same package is available in the UK, again throwing in the classic Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of individual online membership for the normal price of the console alone. The deal's available at Nintendo (opens in new tab) too, where there are also some options with an additional game.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 months online membership: £299 at Very (opens in new tab)

Save £42.99: This is the best Nintendo Switch OLED Black Friday deal in the UK right now, getting you the console and the Switch Sports pack for £10 less than the usual price of the console alone.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED + Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: £389 £329 at Very (opens in new tab)

Save £60: And for Pokémon fans, Very has also £60 off this bundle, which gets you the Switch OLED with the latest Switch games, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which were released last week. Given that the console normally costs £309.99, you're getting the new games for just £20.

Not in the US or UK? See the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals in your region below.

