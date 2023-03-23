I can't believe I've only just discovered this optical illusion Nintendo Switch game

By Joseph Foley
published

Gorogoa is a stunning spiritual journey.

Screenshots from the Gorogoa game
(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

We're big fans of the Nintendo Switch here at Creative Bloq. You can play it anywhere, it's great for social gaming, and it offers plenty of retro treats in the form of revamped classic games. 

We constantly keep track of new releases for updates to our pick of the best Nintendo Switch games, but here's a real gem that somehow passed us by. Gorogoa may just be the most beautiful Nintendo Switch game yet – and it's packed full of optical illusions.

Developed by Jason Roberts (opens in new tab) and published by Annapurna Interactive, Gorogoa is a puzzle game but with a mechanics, atmosphere and artistic style that make it completely unique, and each puzzle is also an optical illusion. It's a reflective, dreamlike, even spiritual game that looks stunning and feels almost more like a book or a painting than a video game.

The game is played through four drag-and-drop panels that provide windows into a hand-drawn universe. The scenes at first seem unrelated, ranging from the commonplace to dark images of a destroyed city. Puzzles are completed by manipulating these scenes and moving the panels themselves to create new, sometimes surprising, scenes full of life.

Image 1 of 2
Screenshots from the Gorogoa game
Gorogoa's sliding panel puzzles seem unrelated but reveal a complex mythology (Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)


The meaning of the detailed landscapes and the juxtaposed contrasting images evolves as the game progresses in a world where the laws of physics don't apply. Coupled with the game's themes and artistic style, it makes for a mysterious, ambiguous slightly melancholy atmosphere that stays with you long after the couple of hours the game takes to complete.

If you're looking for a Switch console, see the best current prices in your area below. We also have a regular guide to the best Nintendo Switch deals

Gorogoa (opens in new tab)is also available for PS4, XBox One, Android, iPhone and Steam.

