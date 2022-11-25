Top Nintendo Switch SSD card is less than half price in essential Black Friday deal

Animal Crossing, Mario and Fortnite themes? Yes please.

Black Friday doesn't have to be all about big purchases. As important are those smaller buys, which you'd be buying anyway but, thanks to BF, have a discount. And that's where these SSD cards step in. Licensed especially for the Nintendo Switch, they are aesthetically themed to different games, and have excellent discounts. 

Our favourite is this Animal Crossing SanDisk 512GB microSDXC-Card, which Amazon has knocked down from $129.99 to $57.99 (opens in new tab) in the US. At first glance it's a major price reduction. In truth, it's not that dramatic – it's been on sale elsewhere lately for $73-ish. But it's still a good discount and well worth it. Get other storage options and other themes like Zelda, Super Mario Super Mushroom, Fortnite and more. 

And the UK get a similar deal, with the full price listed as £89.49, reduced to £66.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). There aren't as many options for the UK in terms of storage and theme, though.

Want the actual console? See our Black Friday Nintendo Switch live blog or see below for more details.

Animal Crossing SanDisk 512GB microSDXC-Card: $129.99 (opens in new tab)

Animal Crossing SanDisk 512GB microSDXC-Card: $129.99 $57.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $72: This saving is on the RRP, and actually the SSD is available for less than that elsewhere, but it is still an excellent deal and the best out there on this Switch-licensed SSD card. Click through for other options.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Animal Crossing SanDisk 512GB microSDXC-Card: £89.49 (opens in new tab)

Animal Crossing SanDisk 512GB microSDXC-Card: £89.49 £66.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £21.50: A decent saving, and the lowest price seen (though it has been at this price for a little while). This SSD card is perfect for your Switch. Other themes and storage options available.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Not quite right? See the offers below where you are.

