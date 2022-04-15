This DVD cover design went viral for the wrong reasons

Graphic design isn't always easy, right? And sometimes when you're working for a big client, the pressure can get the better of you, and you might make a teeny-tiny mistake. Well, it looks as though that might've happened to the artist behind the Nobody DVD cover.

An eagle-eyed Twitter user spotted a design blunder on the Blu-Ray DVD cover for the movie Nobody. At first glance, the cover looks totally normal, but if you have a closer look at the critic's quote, you'll realise that one designer has made quite the mistake. If you'd like to have a go at designing your very own DVD covers, then make sure you check out our guide on how to download Photoshop and get creating.

Can you spot the mistake? (Image credit: justanotherfilmnerd via Twitter)

Justanotherfilmnerd spotted that underneath the quote, "An absolute blast from start to finish," it says "critic name, publication" instead of the actual name and publication. The Twitter user shared a photo of the cover to Twitter alongside a poll that asks whether the design was a 'cockup' or a 'gag' (it is a comedy movie after all). The poll received over 500 votes and 62% of voters thought it was a design fail instead of a joke.

Another user then replied to the tweet with a photo of the normal DVD cover (see below). The poster featured the actual name and publication from Impulse Gamer that the quote was taken from, meaning that the design was in fact, a total blunder. This isn't the first DVD design fail we've seen though – last year users on Twitter unearthed and rinsed that terrible Matrix Revolutions cover.

To everyone who voted gag:You were wrong. https://t.co/QEzCjaLPycJune 19, 2021 See more

Seeing as the movie was released last year, it might be a little too late to sort the DVD cover designs out now. But hey, if you fancy having a go at fixing it, then check out our roundup of the best Adobe Creative Cloud discounts. Or if all this movie talk has inspired you to binge-watch your favourite films, then why not sign up for Disney Plus?

Read More: