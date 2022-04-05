Coca-Cola's new pixel flavour is straight out of Black Mirror

Have you ever been playing your favourite video game, browsing the internet or watching your favourite movie and wondered what those tiny little pixels on the screen taste like? Yeah, us neither, but now we've said it, you fancy a taste, right? Well, you're in luck because Coca-Cola has just announced its weirdest flavour ever.

Coca-Cola is set to launch a pixel flavoured drink called Coca-Cola Byte. The soda is part of the drink giant's 'Creations' project and is inspired by the likes of gaming and the metaverse (if you're a little confused by all this metaverse malarkey, then don't worry, just check out our guide to find out what the metaverse is).

Earlier this year, the company launched Coke Starlight as its first flavour in the Creations collection, which supposedly tasted of space. Coca-Cola itself has said on its website (opens in new tab), "The drink’s bright, upfront taste is reminiscent of powering up a game, and its refreshing finish makes for a perfect gaming companion". I'm not exactly sure what powering up a game tastes like (I'd like to have a guess and say perhaps it would taste very fresh like mint or citrus), but we'd like to try a sip.

The drink won't be released in the US until early May. However, you can delve deep into the Coca-Cola Byte via the game, Fortnite. You can explore the custom Coke Byte island with the code 8565-0287-3178 which is jam-packed with mini-games that encourage gamers to complete challenges with other players.

The packaging for Coca-Cola Byte is incredibly retro (Image credit: Coca-Cola)

I'm far from convinced that I'd like the taste of Coca-Cola Byte (it's an inanimate object after all), but I sure do like that packaging (see above). I love that retro 8-bit logo inspired by old-school video games, as well as the lilac and turquoise colour scheme. However, I can't help but feel like Coke's Creations project is like something out of Black Mirror – can you even get more dystopian flavours than space and pixels? It just feels like Coke is running out of flavour ideas at this point (did we really need any more flavours after it released Vanilla Coke?).

We'll have to wait and see what the new Coca-Cola Byte will taste like, but in the meantime why not check out the custom island on Fortnite? If you'd like to check the game out but haven't got a console yet, then make sure you have a look at our roundup of the best games consoles available right now.

